3 To See At ACC: Meet Clyde, Tally & Chinchilla

New York (CBSNewYork) CBSNewYork.com and 1010 WINS have teamed up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city’s shelters, and, where ACC’s mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

This week, we’re featuring Clyde, Tally & Chinchilla:

Clyde (A0879446) “Clyde is a sweet and very cute older gentleman,” an ACC volunteer notes. “He loves to lean against me, and caresses are definitely his thing.” Meet this adorable guy at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Tally (A1110697) “Every time I’ve interacted with her,” an ACC volunteer writes of Tally, “she’s been sunny and eager, bounding up to the front of her cat condo and happily leaning in for the pettings she loves so much. Gorgeous with a raisin-bread colored coat and warm emerald eyes, she’s confident and very comfortable with people.” Meet this sweetie at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

Chinchilla (A1114558) Chinchilla is actually an adorable, friendly rabbit, approximately two years old. He’s been at ACC’s Brooklyn Care Center (2336 Linden Boulevard) for a month – come on by to meet him!

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adopt@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

You can also meet your new best friend at ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center, which travels throughout the city. (Note: dates and locations are subject to change. Information will be updated as quickly as possible. Also check http://nycacc.org/Events.htm)

This week’s mobile adoption events:

July 8, 12-4pm: Pet Adoptions at TMPL Gym , 355 W 49th St, New York, NY 10019

, 355 W 49th St, New York, NY 10019 July 9, 12-4pm: Pet Adoptions at The Boogie Down Grind Café, 866B Hunts Point Ave, Bronx, NY 10474

Plus, a new Foster Orientation session:

July 11, 7-9pm: Foster Orientation, ACC Headquarters, 11 Park Place, Suite 805, New York, NY 10007 / Sign up at http://www.nycacc.org/Foster.htm

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

For more information, visit http://www.nycacc.org/Adopt.htm.