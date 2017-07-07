7/7 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a soaking rain for some locations this morning, we’ll see peaks of sun later this afternoon as the system moves off to the east. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. There will still be some scattered showers and storms around with plenty of clouds.
We’ll keep in a chance tonight under partly cloudy skies. For the weekend, Saturday will be the hotter and more humid half with some pop-up showers and storms during the PM hours. Highs in the mid and upper 80s.
And for Sunday… absolutely gorgeous! Low 80s with virtually no humidity thanks to a refreshing front from the NW. Doesn’t get much better than that for July!
So after today’s dreary weather, the weekend is looking quite nice overall. Have a good one!