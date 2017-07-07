7/7 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

July 7, 2017 10:01 AM
Filed Under: Forecast, Weather

By Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

After a soaking rain for some locations this morning, we’ll see peaks of sun later this afternoon as the system moves off to the east. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. There will still be some scattered showers and storms around with plenty of clouds.

md today highs 7/7 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

We’ll keep in a chance tonight under partly cloudy skies. For the weekend, Saturday will be the hotter and more humid half with some pop-up showers and storms during the PM hours. Highs in the mid and upper 80s.

nu tu weekend planner 7/7 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

And for Sunday… absolutely gorgeous! Low 80s with virtually no humidity thanks to a refreshing front from the NW. Doesn’t get much better than that for July!

nu tu 7day auto6 7/7 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

So after today’s dreary weather, the weekend is looking quite nice overall. Have a good one!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch