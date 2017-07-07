7/7 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Morning New York City,
We hope you brought your umbrellas in with you to work, because the morning showers are going to continue into the afternoon. Temperatures this morning are going to start off in the upper sixties and isolated downpours are expected due to the low pressure system moving in over the city.
As we transition into the afternoon there is potential for these rain showers to produce an isolated thunderstorm, so be weary of lightning.
A northeast wind coupled with the rain showers today will cap temperatures in the upper seventies, maybe peaking at the lower eighties. Expect rain and cloudy conditions for the majority of the day.