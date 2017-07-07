Armed Man Arrested At Trump Tower Looking For Ivanka

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An armed man wearing a bulletproof vest and claiming to be a U.S. senator was arrested after showing up at Trump Tower and demanding to see Ivanka Trump on Thursday night.
New York police said the U.S. secret service arrested Adames Benitez, 52, who they say was carrying two throwing knives and a weighted sock when he arrived at the former New York residence of the first family.
Ivanka Trump was not there as she is travelling in Europe with her father, President Donald Trump, as part of the G-20 summit.
Benitez was charge with criminal possession of a forged instrument and criminal possession of weapons. He was taken to a New York hospital for a psychiatric examination.