Back Stories: Newark Riots In 1967

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — In today’s Back Story, we take a look back on the Newark riots in the summer of 1967.
It was an era of free love, civil rights and Vietnam.
There was uneasiness and unrest in urban centers around the country, as the bubbles of discrimination and distrust were rising to the surface, boiling over.
After four days of violence, looting and arson, more than two dozen people were dead.