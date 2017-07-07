Yankees’ Torres, Mets’ Rosario In Top 5 Of Baseball America Prospect Rankings

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Baseball America released its midseason prospect rankings Friday, and the Yankees and Mets again have players in the top five.

Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres is No. 3, and Mets shortstop Amed Rosario is fourth.

The Bronx Bombers have seven players in the top 100 while the Mets have just two.

Other Yankees on the list are outfielder Blake Rutherford (36th), outfielder Clint Frazier (49th), right-handed pitcher Chance Adams (56th), outfielder Estevian Florial (71st), left-handed pitcher Justus Sheffield (73rd) and outfielder Dustin Fowler (89th).

Mets first baseman Dominic Smith came in at No. 50.

Acquired in the Aroldis Chapman trade with the Cubs last season, Torres, 20, is out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Torres tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow last month diving for home plate while playing for the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. He is expected to be ready for spring training in 2018.

In 23 games in Triple-A this season, Torres hit .309 with two homers and 16 RBIs. He began the year with Double-A Trenton, where he batted .283 with five home runs and 18 RBIs in 32 games.

Rosario, 21, who signed with the Mets as an international free agent in 2012, is batting .327 with seven homers and 52 RBIs in 83 games with the Triple-A Las Vegas 51s.

White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada remained No. 1 on the list. In the magazine’s previous rankings, which were released in May, Torres was second and Rosario was fifth.

Mets Sign First-Rounder

Speaking of prospects, the Mets officially added a promising one to their farm system Friday by signing first-round draft pick David Peterson, the team announced.

The 6-foot-6, left-handed pitcher out of the University of Oregon was taken with the 20th overall selection last month. The 21-year-old was 11-4 with a 2.51 ERA with a school-record 140 strikeouts for the Ducks this past season.

Peterson will start his pro career with the Class-A Brooklyn Cyclones.