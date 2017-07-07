Commuter Alert: Lane Closures Set For Holland Tunnel, George Washington Bridge And Bayonne Bridge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Pack your patience.
As the MTA is set to commence the “summer of hell” Penn Station repairs on Monday, the Port Authority also announced some lane changes and closures for the weekend, some of which extend into next week.
The Bayonne Bridge will be closed this weekend, the Port Authority said. Traffic will be detoured via 5th Street in Bayonne initially Friday night, though as of Saturday the detour will run through Avenue A. As of Monday, the bridge will be closed from 7 p.m.-5 a.m. daily, through Friday.
At the Holland Tunnel:
- One westbound lane will be closed overnights Sunday through Thursday. The closures will be from 11:59 p.m.-5:30 a.m.
- An eastbound lane will also be closed overnights Sunday through Thursday from 11 p.m.-5 a.m.
At the George Washington Bridge:
- The northbound right lane on Hudson Terrace and the Palisades Interstate Parkway southbound lane will be closed from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.
- On July 9, from 12:01 a.m.-8 a.m., two upper level westbound lanes on the bridge’s main span will be closed for installation of deck panels.
