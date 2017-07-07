Best Things To Do In New York This Weekend July 7-9

By Jessica Allen

New York never lacks for things to do, especially on the weekend. From celebrating France’s Independence Day to recognizing the extraordinary cultures of Latin America and the Caribbean, we’ve got you covered no matter what you’re into. Just don’t forget the sunscreen and water—it’s hot out there.

Afro-Latino Fest NYC 2017

Various venues

New York, NY

www.afrolatinofestnyc.com

Taking place in both Harlem and Brooklyn, the fifth annual Afro-Latino Fest is a “tribute to women of the diaspora, [offering] an unapologetic Afro-Latinex lineup.” Among this year’s events are a series of talks on such subjects as climate change and rural displacement, as well as the preservation of cultural heritage, film screenings, live performances by DJs and musicians, art installations, games of dominoes, all kinds of food, and a ginormous dance party. Friday, July 7, and Saturday, July 8; see schedule for details; tickets are required and start at $15.

Full Moon Festival

Governors Island’s Play Lawn

New York, NY 10004

(212) 440-2200

www.fullmoonfest.com

We can’t say it any better than this festival’s organizers: “[s]ince 2011, Full Moon Music Festival has channeled and transformed this allure into New York’s beachside party of the summer. Capturing the culture of the city’s young creative spirit, Full Moon is renowned for its intimate presentation, highly considered music program, and finely tailored aesthetic.” If that sounds like your cup of IPA, then head to Governors Island on Saturday to catch performers like Awesome Tapes From Africa and Vic Mensa. Saturday, July 8; noon to midnight; $61, tickets required.

UCB All Stars Tour

Central Park’s Rumsey Playfield

Enter at East 71st Street

New York, NY 10021

(212) 310-6600

www.cityparksfoundation.org

Loyal readers of this column (Hey, Mom! Hey, Dad!) know that we’re pretty big fans of SummerStage. What’s not to love? The city brings performers of all kinds to various parks throughout the warm months. This Saturday, for example, you can catch the UCB Tour, featuring Sasheer Zamata (of SNL fame)—some 75 minutes of longform improv (as in, off the cuff, no script, no rehearsal, anything goes, etc., etc.). UCB was founded by Amy Poehler and friends, and has helped train a slew of funny folks. Saturday, July 10; 7 to 10 p.m.; free.

Bastille Day

East 60th St.

From Fifth Avenue to Lexington Avenue

New York, NY 10022

(212) 355-6100

bastilledayny.org

Calling all Francophones! For more than two decades, the French Institute Alliance Française has marked Bastille Day by turning East 60th into a haven of French food, French music and, of course, French wine. This year, the city’s largest celebration of France’s Independence Day includes a tasting of chocolate and champagne, a screening of Dalida, zouk and can-can dance lessons, a display of classic Citroën cars, a slam performance featuring two promising new rappers, and lots more. Mais oui bien sûr! Sunday, July 9; noon to 5 p.m.; see schedule for details; free.

Summergarden: New Music for New York

The Museum of Modern Art

West 54th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues

New York, NY 10019

(212) 708-9400

www.moma.org

Can’t get enough of music under the stars? Neither can we. So allow us to recommend Summergarden: New Music for New York. This fun concert series, which has been running since 1971, takes place in MoMA’s Sculpture Garden, and features premieres of new jazz compositions, performed by up-and-coming jazz ensembles. The popular concerts are first come, first seated, which means you should plan on arriving well ahead of start time. Might we suggest a spin around the galleries, too? Or, since you’ll be in the nabe, you can check out Bastille Day on 60th. Sunday, July 9; doors open at 7 p.m.; free.