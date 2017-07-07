CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
NJ Boy Rescued From Tree After Climbing It To Help Cat

July 7, 2017 6:27 PM
Filed Under: Hackensack, Jessica Borg

HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey boy tried to rescue his family’s kitten from a tree Friday morning, but then needed to be rescued himself.

After 10-year-old Aashir Alauddin spotted the cat, Alley, in a tree outside his home in Hackensack, he stepped onto a high chair and climbed about 18 feet to reach the 2-month-old pet, CBS2’s Jessica Borg reported.

The tree is about 35 feet high, and it was pouring rain.

“It was kind of scary,” Aashir’s sister said.

alley NJ Boy Rescued From Tree After Climbing It To Help Cat

Alley, just 2 months old, was spotted in the tree outside the Alauddins’ home in Hackensack, New Jersey, on July 7, 2017. (photo: CBS2)

“He got the cat and couldn’t get down, so I was telling him, ‘Put the cat inside your shirt and come down,'” said Aashir’s mother, Linnette Wheeler. “But he was like, his shoe was going to slip, so I immediately called the Fire Department.”

And crews came to help.

A photo taken by John Ingallinera, deputy chief of Hackensack Fire Department Engine 2, shows the ladder propped up against the house and Aashir’s feet in white sneakers resting on the thin branches.

Hackensack boy/cat tree rescue

The Hackensack Fire Department rescues a boy and a cat from a tree on July 7, 2017. (Photo courtesy of Hackensack Fire Department)

Firefighters receiving a call about a cat in a tree is nothing new. This time, however, it was a child chasing a cat up a tree.

“Very unusual,” Ingallinera said. “We rarely will get a call like this.”

Aashir was stuck for about 20 minutes.

Experts advise leaving the rescues to the cats themselves. They will eventually jump down on their own, they say.

Aashir’s mother said if he chases the cat up the tree again, she might have it cut down — something she doesn’t want to do.

