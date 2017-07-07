Mount Vernon Man Accused Of Beating 2-Year-Old Twin Daughters, One Fatally

July 7, 2017 3:07 PM
Filed Under: Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON (CBSNewYork) – A father beat his twin 2-year-old daughters so badly one of then died and the other is in critical condition, Mount Vernon police said.

darrenmorris Mount Vernon Man Accused Of Beating 2 Year Old Twin Daughters, One Fatally

Derran Morris (credit: Mount Vernon Police)

Derran Morris allegedly attacked his twin daughters Addison and Annalynn Turner Wednesday afternoon.

Mount Vernon police say he beat the two so seriously in the abdomen that both of them suffered lacerated livers and severe internal bleeding. Addison died, and Annalynn is hospitalized in critical condition.

Morris, 23,  faces murder and assault charges.

