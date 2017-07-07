Kevin Shattenkirk Joins These Homegrown Athletes Playing For Local Teams

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Most kids who play sports dream of one day suiting up for their at least one of their hometown teams. Sometimes that dream actually comes true.

That happened last weekend when New Rochelle native Kevin Shattenkirk signed a four-year, $26.6 million contract with the New York Rangers, reportedly passing on better offers in order to come home.

“This was an opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream — an opportunity that may only come once in my career — and I felt this was my chance,” Shattenkirk said.

Here’s a look at some other athletes from the New York City metro area who currently play for local teams:

ROBBY ANDERSON

The Jets wide receiver was born in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, and spent part of his childhood in Teaneck before moving to South Florida, where he attended high school.

CARMELO ANTHONY



The Knicks star was born in Brooklyn and spent several years of his childhood there before moving to Baltimore.

DELLIN BETANCES

Betances was born in Washington Heights and attended Progress High School in Brooklyn. The 29-year-old Yankees reliever was selected to his fourth All-Star Game this week.

JAY BROMLEY

The Giants defensive tackle was born in Jamaica, Queens, and played for Flushing High School, where he had 40 sacks and 300 total tackles.

JONATHAN CASILLAS



The Giants linebacker was born in Jersey City, New Jersey, and was a first-team All-State player at New Brunswick High School.

RANDY FOYE

The free agent guard, who played for the Nets last season, was born and raised in Newark. While playing for East Side High School, he was named New Jersey’s Player of the Year for the 2001-02 season.

BEN IJALANA

The Jets offensive tackle is from North Brunswick, New Jersey, and starred at Rancocas Valley High, where he was a two-way player as well as a district champion wrestler.

SEAN KILPATRICK

The Nets guard averaged 28.4 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists over his four-year career at White Plains High School.

KEITH KINKAID

The Devils’ backup goalie was born in Farmingville, Long Island, and attended Sachem High School East. He also played for Union College in Schenectady. Last week, Kinkaid signed a two-year, $2.5 million contract extension with the Devils.

STEVEN MATZ



The Mets pitcher was born in Stony Brook, Long Island, and attended Ward Melville High School in East Setauket.

JOAKIM NOAH

The son of former French tennis player Yannick Noah and former Miss Sweden Cecilia Rodhe, Noah, who joined the Knicks last season, was born in New York City and played at the United Nations International School in Manhattan and Poly Prep in Brooklyn.

KYLE O’QUINN

The backup center/power forward for the Knicks was born in Jamaica, Queens. He did not begin playing basketball until his junior year at Campus Magnet in Cambria Heights.

KYLE PALMIERI



The Devils right winger was born in Smithtown, Long Island, and raised in Montvale, New Jersey. He helped St. Peter’s Prep reach the state final in 2007.

T.J. RIVERA

Rivera grew up in the Throggs Neck section of the Bronx and played for Herbert H. Lehman High School and Fairleigh Dickinson University. According to a 2016 New York Times article, Rivera rooted for the Yankees growing up, although he said he also liked the Mets.

STEVEN SANTINI

The Devils defenseman is a native of Mahopac and played in high school for Kennedy/Putnam Valley.

LANCE THOMAS

Thomas, now a reserve forward for the Knicks, led St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark to state championships in both his junior and senior seasons. He lived in Scotch Plains, New Jersey, and was born in Brooklyn.

ISAIAH WHITEHEAD

The Nets guard played at Lincoln High School in Coney Island before starring at Seton Hall.

MUHAMMAD WILKERSON

The Jets’ Pro Bowl defensive end was born and raised in Linden, New Jersey. At Linden High School, he played both defensive end and tight end. He was also on the basketball team.