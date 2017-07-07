Model Iskra Lawrence Warns Of Looking For Imperfections In Your Social Media Photos

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Model and body confidence advocate Iskra Lawrence says while filters can be fun, we have to be careful when we start looking for imperfections in our photos online.
The Ambassador for the National Eating Disorders Association told Rebecca Granet on “The Trend” that when it comes to editing our photos, it’s all about baby steps on social media.
“Maybe you still do a few things but you stop editing your cellulite,” Lawrence said. “You are going to feel like you’re getting the power back. Then it’s something else — I now feel comfortable not editing out those spots or whatever it might be and you take ownership back. It kinda feels like you’re proud to put the real you out there.”
“The only reason you think those are imperfections is because society or the media has told you,” she said.
“Growing up, before I was educated by the media my mom had cellulite,” Lawrence said. “As a child I never looked at her cellulite and thought, ‘eww that’s gross, I hope I don’t get that.'”
Lawrence says you can also get involved in body positive hashtags online and always remember that you’re good enough just the way you are.