Mayweather, McGregor Get Ready For International Tour To Promote August 26th Fight

Ryan Mayer

The fight that everyone has been anticipating for over two years is finally happening. Two of combat sports’ all-time trash-talkers will meet in the squared circle on August 26th when undefeated Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. faces off with MMA two-division champion “The Notorious” Conor McGregor in Las Vegas. As the two fighters get ready for the bout, SHOWTIME announced today that they’ll be launching a four city international press conference tour that will be open to the public with complimentary tickets.

Beginning on Tuesday, July 11th, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the fighters will appear at four separate press conferences over the course of four days. In addition to the Staples Center, the tour will include the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts in Toronto, Ontario, the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and The SSE Arena in London, England. A full list of the dates and times of the tour are below.

TUESDAY, JULY 11

LOS ANGELES

STAPLES Center

12:00 p.m. PT – Media Arrival & Credential Pickup

12:30 p.m. PT – Doors Open to the Public

1:30 p.m. PT – Pre-Show Begins in Arena

2:30 p.m. PT – Live Show

3:00 p.m. PT – Fighters/Media Only Availability (Immediately following Press Conference)

Fan Entry: To acquire a complimentary ticket to the Los Angeles event go to AXS.com beginning today, July 7 at Noon PT. You MUST have a ticket to enter. Tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis and will be limited to four (4) per customer.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 12

TORONTO

Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

4:30 p.m. ET – Doors Open to the Public

6:00 p.m. ET – Live Show

Fan Entry: Ticket information is forthcoming

THURSDAY, JULY 13

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK

Barclays Center

4:00 p.m. ET – Media Arrival

5:00 p.m. ET – Fighters/Media Only Availability

5:30 p.m. ET – Doors Open to the Public

6:00 p.m. ET – Pre-Show Begins In Arena

7:00 p.m. ET – Live Show

Fan Entry: Fans can go to Ticketmaster.com to get their complimentary ticket now or, they can go to the American Express Box Office on Saturday, July 8th at noon (if tickets are still available).

FRIDAY, JULY 14

LONDON

The SSE Arena, Wembley

5 p.m. BST – Doors Open to the Public

5 p.m. BST – Fighters/Media Only Availability

6 p.m. BST – Pre-Show Begins In Arena

7 p.m. BST – Live Show

Fan Entry: Ticket information is forthcoming