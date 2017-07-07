DeGrom Wins 5th Straight Decision, Homers From Bruce, Reyes Launch Mets Past Cardinals

July 7, 2017 11:20 PM
Filed Under: Addison Reed, Jacob DeGrom, Jay Bruce, Jose Reyes, New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jose Reyes and Jay Bruce hit solo home runs to help Jacob deGrom win his fifth straight decision, and the New York Mets beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5 on Friday night.

Bruce’s homer in the fifth gave broke a 4-all tie. It was his 11th home run in 61 career games at Busch Stadium.

deGrom (9-3) gave up four runs, all on solo homers, in seven innings. It was the first time in his career that deGrom gave up four home runs in a game, but it was good enough to tie his career-best winning streak set in 2014.

Addison Reed earned his 15th save in 17 chances.

Reyes and Bruce each reached base three times and Reyes scored twice. T.J. Rivera also reached three times, extending his hitting streak to seven games, and drove in two runs.

