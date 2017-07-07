Sudden Blast Of Rain Prompts Bathing Advisory At Beaches Across Long Island

July 7, 2017 4:42 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Today’s flash floods across parts of our area prompted an advisory against swimming at some beaches on Long Island.

The advisory was prompted as a precautionary measure due to stormwater runoff, which can raise bacteria levels.

*14 North Shore Beaches within Nassau County:

  • Centre Island Sound – Bayville
  • Creek Club – Lattingtown
  • Lattingtown Beach – Lattingtown
  • Laurel Hollow Beach – Laurel Hollow
  • Morgan Sound – Glen Cove
  • North Hempstead Beach Park – Port Washington
  • Piping Rock Beach Club – Locust Valley
  • Pryibil Beach – Glen Cove
  • Ransom Beach – Bayville
  • Theodore Roosevelt Beach – Oyster Bay
  • Sea Cliff Village Beach – Sea Cliff
  • Soundside Beach – Bayville
  • Stehli Beach – Bayville
  • Tappen Beach – Glenwood Landing

*5 South Shore Beaches within Nassau County:

  • Biltmore Beach Club – Massapequa
  • Hewlett Point Beach – East Rockaway
  • Island Park Beach – Island Park
  • Merrick Estates Civic Association – Merrick
  • Philip Healey Beach – Massapequa

To speak with a Nassau County Health Department representative, weekdays, 9 a.m., – 4:45 p.m., call (516) 227-9717.

Suffolk County issued an advisory at 65 beaches.

  • Amityville Village Beach – Babylon, Amityville
  • Tanner Park Beach – Babylon, Copiague
  • Venetian Shores Beach – Babylon, West Babylon
  • Copiague Harbor (Great South Bay) POA – Babylon, Copiague
  • Sound Beach POA West – Brookhaven, Sound Beach
  • Tides Beach – Brookhaven, Sound Beach
  • Beech Road Beach (NSBA) – Brookhaven, Rocky Point
  • Broadway Beach (NSBA) – Brookhaven, Rocky Point
  • Friendship Drive Beach (NSBA) – Brookhaven, Rocky Point
  • Shoreham Village Beach – Brookhaven, Shoreham
  • Shoreham Beach – Brookhaven, East Shoreham
  • Corey Beach – Brookhaven, Blue Point
  • Shirley Beach – Brookhaven, Shirley
  • Stony Brook Beach – Brookhaven, Stony Brook
  • Shoreham Shore Club Beach – Brookhaven, East Shoreham
  • Miller Place Park Beach – Brookhaven, Miller Place
  • Scotts Beach – Brookhaven, Sound Beach
  • Woodhull Landing POA Beach – Brookhaven, Miller Place
  • Bayberry Cove Beach – Brookhaven, Setauket-East Setauket
  • Bayview Beach – Brookhaven, Setauket-East Setauket
  • Grantland Beach – Brookhaven, Setauket-East Setauket
  • Indian Field Beach – Brookhaven, Setauket-East Setauket
  • Little Bay Beach – Brookhaven, Setauket-East Setauket
  • Soundview Beach Association Beach – Brookhaven, Old Field
  • Terraces on the Sound – Brookhaven, Rocky Point
  • Havens Beach – East Hampton, Sag Harbor
  • Eagle Dock Community Beach – Huntington, Cold Spring Harbor
  • Cold Spring Harbor Beach Club Beach – Huntington, Lloyd Harbor
  • West Neck Beach – Huntington, Lloyd Harbor
  • Lloyd Neck Bath Club Beach – Huntington, Lloyd Harbor
  • Lloyd Harbor Village Park Beach – Huntington, Lloyd Harbor
  • Gold Star Battalion Park Beach – Huntington, Huntington
  • Head of the Bay Club Beach – Huntington, Huntington Bay
  • Nathan Hale Beach Club Beach – Huntington, Huntington Bay
  • Baycrest Association Beach – Huntington, Huntington Bay
  • Bay Hills Beach Association – Huntington, Huntington Bay
  • Crescent Beach – Huntington, Huntington Bay
  • Knollwood Beach Association Beach – Huntington, Huntington
  • Fleets Cove Beach – Huntington, Huntington
  • Centerport Beach – Huntington, Centerport
  • Huntington Beach Community Association Beach – Huntington, Centerport
  • Centerport Yacht Club Beach – Huntington, Centerport
  • Steers Beach – Huntington, Northport
  • Asharoken Beach – Huntington, Asharoken
  • Hobart Beach – Huntington, Northport
  • Hobart Beach – Huntington, Eatons Neck
  • Crab Meadow Beach – Huntington, Northport
  • Wincoma Association Beach – Huntington, Huntington Bay
  • Valley Grove Beach – Huntington, Eatons Neck
  • Prices Bend Beach – Huntington, Eatons Neck
  • West Islip Beach – Islip, West Islip
  • Benjamins Beach – Islip, Bay Shore
  • Islip Beach – Islip, Islip
  • East Islip Beach – Islip, East Islip
  • West Oaks Recreation Club Beach – Islip, West Sayville
  • Brightwaters Village Beach – Islip, Brightwaters
  • Sayville Beach – Islip, Sayville
  • Bayport Beach – Islip, Bayport
  • Sayville Marina Park Beach – Islip, Sayville
  • Bayberry Beach & Tennis Club Beach – Islip, Islip
  • Callahan’s Beach – Smithtown, Northport
  • Short Beach – Smithtown, Nissequogue
  • Nissequogue Point Beach – Smithtown, Nissequogue
  • Long Beach – Smithtown, Nissequogue
  • Schubert Beach – Smithtown, Nissequogue
  • Lake Ronkonkoma – Islip, Lake Ronkonkoma

The advisory will be lifted Saturday at 3 p.m., unless bacteria levels remain elevated.

You can also call the Bathing Beach hotline at 631-852-5822, or the Office of Ecology at 631-852-5760 during normal business hours. You can also visit Suffolk County Department of Health Services beach monitoring webpage.

