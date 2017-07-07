Sudden Blast Of Rain Prompts Bathing Advisory At Beaches Across Long Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Today’s flash floods across parts of our area prompted an advisory against swimming at some beaches on Long Island.
The advisory was prompted as a precautionary measure due to stormwater runoff, which can raise bacteria levels.
*14 North Shore Beaches within Nassau County:
- Centre Island Sound – Bayville
- Creek Club – Lattingtown
- Lattingtown Beach – Lattingtown
- Laurel Hollow Beach – Laurel Hollow
- Morgan Sound – Glen Cove
- North Hempstead Beach Park – Port Washington
- Piping Rock Beach Club – Locust Valley
- Pryibil Beach – Glen Cove
- Ransom Beach – Bayville
- Theodore Roosevelt Beach – Oyster Bay
- Sea Cliff Village Beach – Sea Cliff
- Soundside Beach – Bayville
- Stehli Beach – Bayville
- Tappen Beach – Glenwood Landing
*5 South Shore Beaches within Nassau County:
- Biltmore Beach Club – Massapequa
- Hewlett Point Beach – East Rockaway
- Island Park Beach – Island Park
- Merrick Estates Civic Association – Merrick
- Philip Healey Beach – Massapequa
To speak with a Nassau County Health Department representative, weekdays, 9 a.m., – 4:45 p.m., call (516) 227-9717.
Suffolk County issued an advisory at 65 beaches.
- Amityville Village Beach – Babylon, Amityville
- Tanner Park Beach – Babylon, Copiague
- Venetian Shores Beach – Babylon, West Babylon
- Copiague Harbor (Great South Bay) POA – Babylon, Copiague
- Sound Beach POA West – Brookhaven, Sound Beach
- Tides Beach – Brookhaven, Sound Beach
- Beech Road Beach (NSBA) – Brookhaven, Rocky Point
- Broadway Beach (NSBA) – Brookhaven, Rocky Point
- Friendship Drive Beach (NSBA) – Brookhaven, Rocky Point
- Shoreham Village Beach – Brookhaven, Shoreham
- Shoreham Beach – Brookhaven, East Shoreham
- Corey Beach – Brookhaven, Blue Point
- Shirley Beach – Brookhaven, Shirley
- Stony Brook Beach – Brookhaven, Stony Brook
- Shoreham Shore Club Beach – Brookhaven, East Shoreham
- Miller Place Park Beach – Brookhaven, Miller Place
- Scotts Beach – Brookhaven, Sound Beach
- Woodhull Landing POA Beach – Brookhaven, Miller Place
- Bayberry Cove Beach – Brookhaven, Setauket-East Setauket
- Bayview Beach – Brookhaven, Setauket-East Setauket
- Grantland Beach – Brookhaven, Setauket-East Setauket
- Indian Field Beach – Brookhaven, Setauket-East Setauket
- Little Bay Beach – Brookhaven, Setauket-East Setauket
- Soundview Beach Association Beach – Brookhaven, Old Field
- Terraces on the Sound – Brookhaven, Rocky Point
- Havens Beach – East Hampton, Sag Harbor
- Eagle Dock Community Beach – Huntington, Cold Spring Harbor
- Cold Spring Harbor Beach Club Beach – Huntington, Lloyd Harbor
- West Neck Beach – Huntington, Lloyd Harbor
- Lloyd Neck Bath Club Beach – Huntington, Lloyd Harbor
- Lloyd Harbor Village Park Beach – Huntington, Lloyd Harbor
- Gold Star Battalion Park Beach – Huntington, Huntington
- Head of the Bay Club Beach – Huntington, Huntington Bay
- Nathan Hale Beach Club Beach – Huntington, Huntington Bay
- Baycrest Association Beach – Huntington, Huntington Bay
- Bay Hills Beach Association – Huntington, Huntington Bay
- Crescent Beach – Huntington, Huntington Bay
- Knollwood Beach Association Beach – Huntington, Huntington
- Fleets Cove Beach – Huntington, Huntington
- Centerport Beach – Huntington, Centerport
- Huntington Beach Community Association Beach – Huntington, Centerport
- Centerport Yacht Club Beach – Huntington, Centerport
- Steers Beach – Huntington, Northport
- Asharoken Beach – Huntington, Asharoken
- Hobart Beach – Huntington, Northport
- Hobart Beach – Huntington, Eatons Neck
- Crab Meadow Beach – Huntington, Northport
- Wincoma Association Beach – Huntington, Huntington Bay
- Valley Grove Beach – Huntington, Eatons Neck
- Prices Bend Beach – Huntington, Eatons Neck
- West Islip Beach – Islip, West Islip
- Benjamins Beach – Islip, Bay Shore
- Islip Beach – Islip, Islip
- East Islip Beach – Islip, East Islip
- West Oaks Recreation Club Beach – Islip, West Sayville
- Brightwaters Village Beach – Islip, Brightwaters
- Sayville Beach – Islip, Sayville
- Bayport Beach – Islip, Bayport
- Sayville Marina Park Beach – Islip, Sayville
- Bayberry Beach & Tennis Club Beach – Islip, Islip
- Callahan’s Beach – Smithtown, Northport
- Short Beach – Smithtown, Nissequogue
- Nissequogue Point Beach – Smithtown, Nissequogue
- Long Beach – Smithtown, Nissequogue
- Schubert Beach – Smithtown, Nissequogue
- Lake Ronkonkoma – Islip, Lake Ronkonkoma
The advisory will be lifted Saturday at 3 p.m., unless bacteria levels remain elevated.
You can also call the Bathing Beach hotline at 631-852-5822, or the Office of Ecology at 631-852-5760 during normal business hours. You can also visit Suffolk County Department of Health Services beach monitoring webpage.