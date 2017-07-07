Commuters Bracing For Major Penn Station Repair Work Set To Begin Monday

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A massive two-month repair project is set to begin at Penn Station on Monday, temporarily exacerbating the daily commuting struggle during what Gov. Andrew Cuomo has predicted will be a “summer of hell.”

The accelerated repair work, prompted by two derailments this spring, will close some of the station’s 21 tracks and require a roughly 20 percent reduction in the number of commuter trains coming in from New Jersey and Long Island.

For Long Island Rail Road riders, every peak train that makes it to 34th Street will have two additional cars to combat overcrowding. Riders diverted to Altantic Terminal and Hunterspoint Avenue can jump on the subway or a ferry from Hunterspoint Avenue.

Construction crews at the Glen Clove Ferry Terminal are in a mad dash to complete work. LIRR customers are offered a trip from there to 34th Street or Wall Street.

Commuters can also opt for a ride on one of the 200 coach buses leaving from eight park and ride locations, landing in Midtown.

MTA Interim Director Ronnie Hakim is asking for patience and flexibility.

“We know this is going to be a tough couple of months,” she said.

Commuters crossing the Hudson River on NJ TRANSIT will also see major changes, with two lines making their last stop at Hoboken.

“Recognizing inconvenience of customers on Morris and Essex lines, we will charge much lower fairs, 50 to 63 percent less than the price they usually pay for tickets and passes,” said NJ TRANSIT Executive Director Steve Santoro.

Taking PATH will add at least 30 minutes to the commute while a New York Waterway ferry will add 45 minutes. Riders with NJ TRANSIT tickets can access both or a bus with no extra cost.

Amtrak also is reducing the number of trains it runs between New York and Washington and diverting some trains from Albany across town to Grand Central Terminal.

“We’re all dreading it,” said Maura McGloin, who commutes daily from Woodbridge, New Jersey. “I’d rather have my teeth pulled out.”

“More chaos, more congestion, confusion,” said Great Neck resident Hanna Zaraetsky.

Cuomo said in May that “it will be a summer of hell for commuters.” Around the same time, he wrote a letter to President Donald Trump asking for federal help and appealing to Trump’s New York roots.

Amtrak owns and operates the station, as well as surrounding tracks and equipment. NJ TRANSIT and the LIRR have used Twitter to pin blame for delays on the government-owned railroad.

This spring, two minor derailments at the station caused major headaches. One, caused by aging ties that allowed a track to split apart, closed eight tracks and disrupted service between Boston and Washington for four days.

During a separate hourslong delay caused by a disabled train, police shocked an unruly person with a stun gun, leading to a stampede over fears of a shooting.

On Thursday night, there was another minor derailment at the station. No injuries were reported.

