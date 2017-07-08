7/8 CBS2 Saturday Afternoon Weather Headlines

July 8, 2017 3:37 PM
Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

After a pretty warm day with a few scattered storms, expect clearing skies tonight with temps bottoming out in the 60s with a few 50s far north & west.

nu tu surface 7/8 CBS2 Saturday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will be an absolute stunner of a Sunday with clear blue skies, light breezes, lower humidity, and comfortably warm temps in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Truly a great day to get outside!

nu tu 7day auto7 7/8 CBS2 Saturday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Monday will be a bit warmer with a few more clouds streaming in after lunchtime, and there is a slight chance of a pop-up shower north & west of the City…but the best bet for rain should wait until Tuesday.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch