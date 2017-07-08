7/8 CBS2 Saturday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a pretty warm day with a few scattered storms, expect clearing skies tonight with temps bottoming out in the 60s with a few 50s far north & west.
Tomorrow will be an absolute stunner of a Sunday with clear blue skies, light breezes, lower humidity, and comfortably warm temps in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Truly a great day to get outside!
Monday will be a bit warmer with a few more clouds streaming in after lunchtime, and there is a slight chance of a pop-up shower north & west of the City…but the best bet for rain should wait until Tuesday.
Enjoy the rest of the weekend!