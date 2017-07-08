Broadway Barks Celebrates 19 Years Of Pet Adoption In Shubert Alley

by Susan Richard

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) Broadway goes to the dogs (and cats!) for another Broadway Barks in Shubert Alley on Saturday, July 8, 2017.

Marking its 19th anniversary, BROADWAY BARKS! will once again help hundreds of New York City’s shelter animals find permanent homes by informing New Yorkers about the plight of the thousands of homeless dogs and cats in the metropolitan area. Broadway Barks features celebrities of the Great White Way who use their star power to find loving homes for animals in need from 28 participating NYC area animal shelters.

This year, Broadway Barks co-founder, Tony winner Bernadette Peters, takes to the stage with her Mozart in the Jungle co-star, Malcolm McDowell. Joining them will be David Hyde Pierce and Gavin Creel (Hello Dolly!), Laurie Metcalf (A Doll’s House Part 2), Andy Karl (Groundhog Day), Laura Osnes (Bandstand) and more.

Rescue organizations on hand with adoptable animals will include the ASPCA, Animal Haven, the Humane Society of New York, Kitty Kind, Sean Casey Animal Rescue, Urban Cat League and others. There will also be breed specific rescues, including Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniels, Husky House, Metropolitan Maltese Rescue and Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue.

This year’s event marks the first Broadway Barks since the passing of event co-founder Mary Tyler Moore. Peter’s told 1010 WINS, she and some of her Broadway colleagues will kick off the 5pm presentation by singing the theme song from The Mary Tyler Moore show as part of a special tribute.

Also this year, Peters and Broadway Barks established the The Mary Tyler Award, which will be presented annually to an individual or group who has changed the lives of homeless animals in a way that encourages others to do the same. The inaugural award will be given to award winning photographer and animal advocate Sophie Gamand. Since 2010, Gamand has been focusing on humans and dogs and their relationships. Her series Wet Dog and Flower Power, Pit Bulls of the Revolution have been featured in The Huffington Post, and Oprah Magazine and other major publications.

The event, produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, will take place in Shubert Alley (located between 44th and 45th Streets, between Broadway and Eighth Avenues). Festivities begin at 3 p.m.; celebrity presentations of adoptable pets take place between 5-6:30 p.m. The rain or shine event is free and open to the public.

Early birds get a special treat at 12:00 p.m., when Bernadette Peters and Malcolm McDowell will appear in the alley and sign copies of the 2017 Broadway Barks poster and Playbill designed by Kelly McDowell. Posters, Playbills and official merchandise will be for sale with 100% of the proceeds to benefit Broadway Barks.