6-Year-Old Shot, Along With 2 Men In Newark

July 8, 2017 10:36 PM
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Three people were shot Saturday night in Newark, including a 6-year-old child.

The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. at Central Avenue and Third Street.

The mayor’s office said two men were also shot.

All three victims were in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing, and there was no word on a possible suspect or motive.

Anyone with information about the shooting can submit anonymous tips using the police division’s website or through the Newark Police Division smartphone app.

