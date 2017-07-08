Shark Sighting Prompts Lifeguards To Clear Waters Off Coney Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Lifeguards in Coney Island cleared the waters Saturday when a small shark was spotted off the shore.
The shark found its way onto the beach on Surf Avenue and West 19th Street around 11 a.m.
“It was like on the mud. Was freaking out, I was so scared,” Anita Perez said. “I was like, is this thing going to bite me or something?”
“It was a little scary, but not much, because you know we’re in Brooklyn. People in Brooklyn aren’t that scared,” a woman added.
The shark eventually returned to the water.
Lifeguards notified the NYPD’s aviation unit, which scanned the area from above, but did not spot any additional shark activity.