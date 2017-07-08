Groom Arrested For Setting Off Fireworks During Backyard Wedding

July 8, 2017 11:55 AM
MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man was arrested and charged for allegedly setting off fireworks while celebrating his wedding on Long Island early Saturday.

Nassau County Police responded to a “large loud party with fireworks” at 41 Riverdale Ave. in Massapequa after receiving noise complaints just after midnight.

Upon arrival, cops found a large wedding party with professional-grade fireworks being discharged.

The display included 49 pyrotechnic mortars, a pyrotechnic display cake, and numerous firecrackers in addition to other spent pyrotechnic displays, according to police.

Homeowner Thomas Giglio, 39, was arrested and charged with possession of fireworks. (credit: Nassau County Police Department)

Police interviewed the homeowner, Thomas Giglio, 39, who stated the fireworks were for his wedding party.

Giglio was placed into police custody and charged with possession of fireworks.

The Nassau County Arson Bomb Squad responded to the home and secured the remaining fireworks.

Giglio is due in court Saturday.

