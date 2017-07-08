NYPD: No Active Shooter At Kings Plaza Shopping Center In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — At least one shot was fired at Kings Plaza Shopping Center in Brooklyn on Saturday afternoon, but there is no active shooter, the NYPD says.
“There was one shell casing fired inside the mall & a male was arrested with a gun nearby. No reported injuries,” the NYPD tweeted out.
“There is no active shooter,” the mayor’s office confirmed.
Kings Plaza security told CBS2 the plaza and parking garaged were evacuated.
No injuries were reported.
