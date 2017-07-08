Long Island Man Allegedly Tries To Con Mom By Faking His Own Kidnapping

ELMONT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man is facing charges after allegedly faking his own kidnapping in an attempt to con his mother out of money.

Police say the 62-year-old victim received text messages on Friday from her son, 31-year-old Michael Sorbera of Huntington, stating he was in trouble.

The victim later received a call from another man using Sorbera’s phone, directing her to wire money to Western Union in her son’s name. The unidentified man threatened to physically harm her and Sorbera if she refused to comply.

During the phone call, police say Sorbera stated he was kidnapped and begged his mother to send the money.

Sorbera’s mother reported the incident to police, who located Sorbera at his residence in Huntington. Authorities determined he was not kidnapped and not in extreme danger before placing him under arrest.

He is charged with second degree grand larceny and fourth degree conspiracy.

