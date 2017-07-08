New York State Issues Over 10,000 Tickets During July Fourth Crackdown On Drunk Driving

July 8, 2017 2:42 PM

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York State police issued over 10,000 tickets during their annual Fourth of July crackdown on drunk driving.

Overall, troopers issued 10,435 tickets statewide during the 96-hour campaign, which began July 1 and continued until midnight Tuesday. DWI arrests totaled 240, and crashes killed three people.

Troop K, which patrols part of the Hudson Valley, arrested 30 drivers on DWI charges and investigated 75 motor vehicle accidents that injured 25 people. The troop also issued 364 tickets for speeding, 24 for distracted driving, 75 for seatbelt violations, and 25 for the move-over law.

Last year, Troop K issued 496 tickets for speeding, 13 for distracted driving, 38 for seatbelt violations, and 30 for the move-over law.

