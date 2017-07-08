Police Probe Noose Found Hanging Between Tree Limbs In Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police in Philadelphia say they want to talk to two people about a noose found hanging between two tree limbs in Center City.

Officers responded Friday morning after the noose was reported several blocks from the tony Rittenhouse Square neighborhood. Police said it didn’t appear targeted toward a specific person.

Police say surveillance video shows a white man tossing the rope into the tree after which he is joined by a black man. The two walk away together and appear to be talking.

Police have released video of the pair walking away.

CBS Philly reports this incident comes after another noose was found at the U.S. Mint on Independence Mall in the city’s historic Old City neighborhood.

In that case, an employee at the mint is accused of hanging the noose at the plant on the chair of an African American colleague last week.

The unidentified employee created the noose with rope used to seal coin bags once they’re full, according to the president of the mint workers union.

The U.S. Treasury Department’s inspector general immediately launched an internal investigation, CBS Philly reported.

The Treasury Department said in a statement that Secretary Steven Mnuchin wants it handled “swiftly and seriously.”

“We have absolutely zero tolerance for the kind of misconduct reported at the Mint. Secretary Mnuchin has directed that this matter be handled swiftly and seriously. The investigation is moving ahead quickly,” the department said in a statement. “Treasury’s employees are our best asset, and we strive every day for a workplace environment that is welcoming and safe for all.”

