Recent Changes To Reporting Practices Could Boost Credit Scores Nationwide

July 8, 2017 10:31 AM
Filed Under: Credit Reporting, Credit Scores

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s some good news for consumers, as recent changes to the credit report industry could help boost your credit score.

Starting this month, the three consumer credit reporting firms — Equifax, Experian, and Transunion — implemented another phase of the National Consumer Assistance Plan.

The companies will enforce stricter rules about the accuracy of the data they collect, including the reporting of civil judgements and tax liens.

The changes could boost the credit scores of up to 12 million Americans by ten to 40 points.

For more about the National Consumer Assistance Plan, CLICK HERE.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch