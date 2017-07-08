Recent Changes To Reporting Practices Could Boost Credit Scores Nationwide

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s some good news for consumers, as recent changes to the credit report industry could help boost your credit score.
Starting this month, the three consumer credit reporting firms — Equifax, Experian, and Transunion — implemented another phase of the National Consumer Assistance Plan.
The companies will enforce stricter rules about the accuracy of the data they collect, including the reporting of civil judgements and tax liens.
The changes could boost the credit scores of up to 12 million Americans by ten to 40 points.
