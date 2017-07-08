Red Panda Gives Birth To Twins At Binghamton Zoo At Ross Park

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Cute alert! We’ve got our first look at two adorable new additions welcomed at the Binghamton Zoo at Ross Park in Upstate New York.
Twin red panda cubs were born on June 11th to second time mother Mei-Li.
The first cub has been with the mother since birth and has grown as expected, but the second cub still needs additional care and will be off the exhibit for a while.
Not to be outdone by Mei-Li, the zoo announced that pygmy goat Sweet Pea gave birth to her own set of twins last week.
The twins and Ms. Pea are on display in the zoo’s Children’s section.
The zoo will host a gender reveal party for the baby red pandas later this month.