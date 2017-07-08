Teens Wanted String Of Duane Reade Toothbrush Robberies

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The hunt is on for a group of teenagers wanted in a string of toothbrush robberies in Manhattan.
Police say the suspects hit at least four Duane Reade stores along the East Side in April.
In each incident, investigators say the teens stole thousands of dollars worth of electric toothbrushes from the shelves before running away.
The suspects are believed to be between 15 to 19 years old.
