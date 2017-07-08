Three Men Wanted In Connection To Burglary At Brooklyn Bakery

July 8, 2017 11:09 AM
Filed Under: Brooklyn, NYPD, Williamsburg

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police released surveillance pictures of three men wanted in a burglary at a Brooklyn bakery.

The NYPD says the men broke into Levy’s Delicious Food Bakery in Williamsburg last month through a side window.

williamsburg bakery burglary Three Men Wanted In Connection To Burglary At Brooklyn Bakery

Three men are wanted in connection to a burglary at a bakery in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.(credit: NYPD)

Police say the suspects ran off with about $9,000 from the register.

Authorities are looking for three black males between 19 and 25 years of age. They were last seen wearing gray hooded sweatshirts and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch