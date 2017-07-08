Three Men Wanted In Connection To Burglary At Brooklyn Bakery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police released surveillance pictures of three men wanted in a burglary at a Brooklyn bakery.
The NYPD says the men broke into Levy’s Delicious Food Bakery in Williamsburg last month through a side window.
Police say the suspects ran off with about $9,000 from the register.
Authorities are looking for three black males between 19 and 25 years of age. They were last seen wearing gray hooded sweatshirts and gray sweatpants.
