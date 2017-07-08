‘True Blood’ Actor Nelsan Ellis Dies

July 8, 2017 4:32 PM
Filed Under: Celebrity Death, HBO, Nelsan Ellis

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — “True Blood” actor Nelsan Ellis has died.

He was best known for his role as Lafayette Reynolds in the HBO show.

The network put out a statement Saturday afternoon, saying “Nelsan was a long-time member of the HBO family whose groundbreaking portrayal of Lafayette will be remembered fondly within the overall legacy of ‘True Blood.’”

Writer and producer Alan Ball added, “Nelsan was a singular talent whose creativity never ceased to amaze me.  Working with him was a privilege. ”

Ellis was also known for his role as Bobby Byrd in the film “Get On Up.”

He was 39 years old.

