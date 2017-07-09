7/9 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

July 9, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines, Mark McIntyre

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday mornin’, folks! If you get the chance, get outside today! Expect blue skies from start to finish with light breezes, low humidity, and pleasant temps in the upper 70s & low 80s. Not too shabby for July!

(Credit: CBS2)

Monday is when we will get a bit more cloud cover and humidity in the afternoon. There’s just a 20% chance for a few stray showers to develop in the PM, especially north & west of NYC…so if you live in the ‘burbs just be mindful of that.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tuesday looks like an umbrella day as showers and thunderstorms are more likely. It’ll be hot and humid with temps in the upper 80s…feeling much warmer. Also will want to grab the umbrella as some afternoon downpours are possible.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend!

