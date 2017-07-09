Man Accused In Rape Of Teenage Girl At Hotel In Chelsea

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was arrested and charged Sunday after he allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl at a hotel in Chelsea.
Police were called around 5:30 a.m. Sunday to the Maritime Hotel, at 363 W. 16th St., for a report of a sexual assault, police said.
They met with the teenage girl, who said a 34-year-old man had sex with her without her permission, police said. The girl told police she was in and out of consciousness, and police alleged that the suspect slept in front of the hotel room to keep her from leaving.
Police canvassed the hotel and apprehended a suspect identified as Bijan Williams of Midtown. He was charged with rape and unlawful imprisonment.
Published reports indicated that Williams is a professional dancer and choreographer who has worked on an assortment of celebrity projects.