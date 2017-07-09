Cops: Man Steals Woman’s Purse, Drags Her Across The Ground In Highbridge Section Of The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for a man who allegedly robbed a woman in the Bronx last week.
Police say the suspect followed a 44-year-old woman into the vestibule of a residential building near Ogden Avenue in Highbridge just before 5:30 a.m. Friday.
Once inside the courtyard of the building, police say the suspect grabbed the victim’s purse, pushed her to the ground, and dragged her across the floor.
The suspect fled the location southbound on Ogden Avenue.
EMS responded to the scene and treated the victim for minor cuts to her elbow and ankle.
Authorities describe the suspect as a Hispanic male between 18 and 35-years old with dark hair, a dark goatee, and a medium build and complexion. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt, dark jeans, and black and white sneakers.
