Police: Painting Of Jesus Left At Nassau County Islamic Center A ‘Bias Incident’

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A large painting of Jesus Christ was found at an Islamic center on Long Island, and now authorities are investigating whether or not it was left as part of a hate crime.
The painting, depicting Jesus Christ on a cross, was discovered by an employee hanging from the fence at Hillside Islamic Center on Covert Avenue in New Hyde Park.
At this time, investigators consider it to be a “bias incident.”
In a statement from the New York chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the group said; “Bias may have motivated this incident, but it could serve as a teaching moment for the perpetrator and for the community if it leads to greater understanding of the love Muslims have for Jesus, peace be upon him.”
Detectives request that anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.