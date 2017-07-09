Newark Police Offer Reward In Shooting That Wounded Boy, 6; 2 Other Weekend Shootings Investigated

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Newark were offering a $10,000 reward Sunday for information leading to an arrest in a shooting that wounded two men and a 6-year-old boy.

Two other weekend shootings were also under investigation Sunday.

The shooting that wounded the men and the 6-year-old happened around 5:45 p.m. Saturday at Central Avenue and 3rd Street in Newark, police said.

The victims were all taken to University Hospital in Newark, and their conditions were reported to be stable.

Police on Sunday were also investigating two more shootings that happened in Newark in the overnight hours.

Around 11:23 p.m. Saturday, a man and woman were shot at 7th Avenue and Stone Street. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were treated and released, police said.

Around 1:21 a.m. Sunday, police were called to Mulberry and East Kinney streets where two women and a man were shot. Each was taken to University Hospital, and one of the women was in critical condition, police said.

“The number of illegal guns on our streets and the ease with which they can be obtained is both ridiculous and pathetic, especially since New Jersey has some of the strictest guns laws in the nation,” Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said in a news release.

No motives have been identified and no arrests have been made in any of the cases.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Newark Police Crime Stopper tip line at (877) NWK-TIPS (695-8477) or (877) NWK-GUNS (695-4867). Those with information may also log onto the Newark police website, or download the new Newark police smartphone app.