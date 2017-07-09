NYC Comptroller Releases Report On MTA Subway Delays

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new report released from the City Comptroller’s Office Sunday shows New Yorkers are deeply dissatisfied with subway service.

Comptroller Stringer says the more than 1,000 rider survey — across all five boroughs — handed out a grade to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority that would force it, for lack of a better term, to repeat a year of school if it were a student.

“Nearly three-quarters of New Yorkers gave the system a C or lower grade,” Stringer said at a Sunday press conference on the Upper West Side. “One in seven riders gave a failing grade. A big F.”

Today my office unveiled a new report on MTA subway delays. Behind every slowdown, lives are affected. https://t.co/IiF4CKKg4y pic.twitter.com/OvWt8s33Gv — Scott M. Stringer (@NYCComptroller) July 9, 2017

As WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz reported, one of five of those surveyed said they were late for a job interview because of slow or delayed trains.

Stringer says the system has reached a crisis point, and wants to see a $3.5 billion bond issued to send money he says is needed to fix the system.

“Let’s walk into a the voting booth and do what we’ve done in the past and invest in our mass transit infrastructure,” Stringer said.

The results of the report are no surprise to riders like Michael, who tells 1010 WINS’ Roger Stern, “because of the delays at times, it has caused some getting to work late.”

The comptroller says it’s time to start listening to the public.