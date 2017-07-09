Rail Riders Brace For Delays, Frustrations As Major Penn Station Repair Work Starts Monday

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Just when you thought the morning commute couldn’t get any worse, just wait until Monday.

That’s when the Penn Station summer construction project — ominously dubbed the “Summer of Hell” — gets underway, and commuters can expect plenty of delays.

Penn Station Repairs: What You Need To Know For NJ TRANSIT, LIRR & Amtrak Service Changes

Sunday appeared to be the calm before the storm around the embattled transit hub. Starting Monday through September 1, three to five of Penn Station’s 21 tracks will be shut down, meaning trains that do manage to pull into Penn are more likely to be both crowded and delayed.

“A lot of people at work said it’s about to force them to retirer,” commuter Mike Fitzmaurice told CBS2.

The repair project follows months of train breakdowns, long delays, and several derailments as recently as Thursday night. The tangled tracks below Penn Station which Amtrak considered most in need of repairs is known as ‘A’ interlocking.

“We’ve been doing renewal work for a very long time,” Amtrak Chief Operating Officer Scot Naparstek said. “It’s coming quicker for us and as pointed out by the derailments the repidity with which the infrastructure has declined has sped up.”

Morris and Essex Lines on NJ TRANSIT will end in Hoboken after 7 a.m. After that, commuters can take the PATH, a bus, or a ferry into New York City.

On the Long Island Rail Road, peak trains will have two additional cars. Riders will be diverted to Atlantic Terminal and Hunterspoint Avenue, where they can jump on a subway or ferry.

Ferries will also be travelling between Glen Cove and 34th Street or Wall Street.

Linda Setzer of South Orange says she may think about driving in during the stretch of disruptive repairs.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is urging commuters to stick with mass transit.

“We’ve heard the phrase ‘car-pocalypse’ before to describe situations of excess traffic due to whatever reason,” Robert Sinclair from AAA said. “I think that term could be applied to what we’re going to be seeing.”

As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported, the MTA is also adding about 200 shuttle busses between Long Island and Manhattan. Commuters are urged to check their train status online with their smart phone apps.