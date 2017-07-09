President Donald Trump Takes To Twitter To Recap G20 Summit

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — Fresh off the G20 Summit and back on Twitter, President Donald Trump tweeted early Sunday about his meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Trump wrote; “I strongly pressed President Putin twice about Russian meddling in our election. He vehemently denied it. I’ve already given my opinion.”

I strongly pressed President Putin twice about Russian meddling in our election. He vehemently denied it. I've already given my opinion….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

The president returned to Washington Saturday. Earlier, he met with world leaders a day after his first face to face meeting with Putin.

Saturday’s meetings also included a sit down with China’s president Xi Jinping, where North Korea was on the agenda.

“As far as North Korea’s concerned, eventually we will have… success,” Trump said at the meeting. “It may take longer than I’d like, it may take longer than you’d like, but there will be success in the end one way or another.”

Also at the Summit, world leaders announced their commitment to the Paris Climate Accord despite President Trump’s decision earlier this year to pull out.

The president of France, Emmanuel Macron, says he hopes to persuade Trump to bring the U.S. back into the agreement.

The president called the G20 Summit a “great success” for the United States, and says the administration “negotiated a ceasefire in parts of Syria which will save lives.”

“Now it is time to move forward in working constructively with Russia!” Trump added.