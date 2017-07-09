Fire Breaks Out On Roof Of Carousel Building At Rye Playland

RYE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A fire broke out Sunday afternoon on the roof of the carousel house at Rye Playland amusement park.
Video posted to Twitter showed the area around the carousel blocked by firetrucks Sunday afternoon as crowds milled in the distance. A white plume of smoke was seen billowing up over the roof as firefighters blasted water onto it.
Another video clip appeared to show flames in the cupola of the structure.
The carousel was constructed in 1915 and has 66 horses and three chariots that circle a rare Gavioli band organ, according to the amusement park’s website.
The group Friends of Playland said the fire damage appeared to have been contained to the roof of the carousel building. It was not clear if there was any damage to the horses or the mechanisms.
There were no reports of injuries.