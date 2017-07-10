SUMMER OF HELL: Transit Agencies Prepare | Full Coverage | Guide To Service Changes | LIRR | NJ TRANSIT | Amtrak | Traffic | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

50 People To Know: Broadcaster Chris Carrino’s Battle To Find A Cure

July 10, 2017
Chris Carrino

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — This week’s 50 People to Know hits close to home.

You might know Chris Carrino as a talented radio sportscaster whose voice can be heard on CBS radio stations WCBS and WFAN during the Brooklyn Nets broadcasts.

Basketball fans recognize him as the lead radio play-by-play voice of the Nets, but he’s much, much more.

Sean Adams takes a behind-the-scenes look at his life as a sportscaster and his courage battling a debilitating and incurable disease.

Although, don’t tell Carrino that facio scapulo humeral dystrophy (FSHD) is “incurable.”

That’s what The Chris Carrino Foundation is all about.

You can find their full interview above.

