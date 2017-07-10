50 People To Know: Broadcaster Chris Carrino’s Battle To Find A Cure

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — This week’s 50 People to Know hits close to home.
You might know Chris Carrino as a talented radio sportscaster whose voice can be heard on CBS radio stations WCBS and WFAN during the Brooklyn Nets broadcasts.
Basketball fans recognize him as the lead radio play-by-play voice of the Nets, but he’s much, much more.
Sean Adams takes a behind-the-scenes look at his life as a sportscaster and his courage battling a debilitating and incurable disease.
Although, don’t tell Carrino that facio scapulo humeral dystrophy (FSHD) is “incurable.”
That’s what The Chris Carrino Foundation is all about.
