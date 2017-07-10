7/10 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

SUMMER OF HELL: Full Coverage | Service Changes | LIRR | NJT | Amtrak | Traffic | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

July 10, 2017

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Warm sunshine will mix with some clouds this afternoon. And an isolated shower/storm can’t be ruled out, but much of the tri-state area should stay dry. Highs today will be just a little warmer than yesterday in the low to mid 80’s.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies tonight with warmer, stickier conditions in place. Temps are only expected to fall into the low 70’s or so by daybreak.

There will be a slightly better chance of showers/storms tomorrow with hot and sticky conditions around there area. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 80’s with feels like temps around 90°.

As for Wednesday, there will be a lingering low-end chance of showers/storms. Outside of that, expect partly sunny skies and highs in the mid and upper 80’s.

 

