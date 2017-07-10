7/10 CBS2 Monday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Monday morning! It’s gonna be a nice start to the day with clear skies and mild temps… but things will change this afternoon. A warm front will send temps into the upper 80s but rising humidity will make it feel very sticky. There will also be a few stray showers/rumbles this afternoon… but will be hit or miss.

Tomorrow will be the better opportunity for some scattered thunderstorms, and some of the storms could be on the stronger side. It will be hot and humid with temps in the low 90s for some, so there will be plenty of energy for storms to pack a serious punch.

Wednesday is shaping up to be another very warm and muggy day with a few stray showers and rumbles, much like today with temps in the mid & upper 80s.. .so be sure to stay tuned for the latest and keep the umbrella handy!