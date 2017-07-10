Boomer & Carton: C-Lo’s ‘Revealing’ Update

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
With Jerry Recco unwilling to cut his family vacation short, it was up to Chris Lopresti to handle the update duties on Monday morning.
“C-Lo” responded in a big way, recapping another disappointing set of days for the baseball locals, plus the Knicks’ failure to even extend an offer to an executive who seems immensely qualified to take over where Phil Jackson left off.
Lopresti also previewed Monday night’s Home Run Derby, which will feature the Yankees’ Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez.