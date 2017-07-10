Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: July 10, 2017

Monday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” featured some Home Run Derby talk, as well as some foreshadowing.
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Monday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
Following a nice vacation, the boys were back in the Investors Bank Studio and, dare we say, better than ever.
We heard about the crazy money being thrown around in the NBA, including the Knicks paying Tim Hardaway, Jr. $71 million, the Yankees’ struggles heading into the All-Star break, Craig’s experience in the Judge’s Chambers, and Chris Lopresti’s revealing kind of mood.
In addition, Craig’s love for classic game shows was on display, a caller fancied himself as “Craig’s rival” and then got put through the ringer, the Mets draw some harsh comparisons, and much more.
Until Tuesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!