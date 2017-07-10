Siblings, Ages 2 And 3, Found Dead In Bronx Apartment

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating the deaths of two young siblings in the Bronx.
Three-year-old Micha Gee and his 2-year-old sister, Olivia, were put to bed around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, sources told 1010 WINS.
Their mother and her boyfriend checked on them at 1 a.m. and discovered the children were having trouble breathing, sources said.
The children were unconscious and unresponsive when emergency responders arrived at the Van Cortlandt Park South home, police said.
They were taken to Montefiore Medical Center, where they were later pronounced dead.
Authorities said both children had a history of asthma and there were no visible signs of trauma.
The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.