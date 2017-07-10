PBA Pres Irate Over Bail For Man Who Claimed To ‘Hear Voices,’ Allegedly Grabbed At Cop’s Gun

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has been on alert following the shooting death of an officer last week.

Now, some members of the department say they have new concerns after an officer claims she was attacked, and a judge let the suspect go free.

The NYPD is circulating an urgent bulletin to all of its officers, warning them of 29-year-old Kurdel Emmanuel.

They say he’s dangerous, and free on the streets with a mental health history that includes thoughts of suicide and killing people.

“He’ll try to kill cops, he’ll try to kill civilians and anything else that gets in his way,” PBA President Pat Lynch said.

Police said on Saturday, Emmanuel entered the 83rd precinct in Bushwick around 11 a.m., attacked an officer in the waiting area, and tried to her gun from her holster.

Cops arrested him, charged him with assault on a police officer, and three counts of attempted robbery among other charges.

An outraged Lynch said Brooklyn criminal court judge Loren Baily-Schiffman released Emmanuel from custody on his own recognizance.

“This judge should not be on the bench,” he said.

A spokesman from the Brooklyn DA’s office told CBS2 they asked the judge to hold Emmanuel on $250,000 bail.

Lynch told CBS2’s Scott Rapoport that Emmanuel indicated to investigators he heard a voice in his head and that the cops were in his cross hairs.

“And they asked him, what would have happened if you have gained control of that weapon. I would have killed as many police officers as I could, because that’s what the voice tells me to do — start killing,” Lynch said.

he said the idea of Emmanuel being released is especially galling in light of the recent slaying of NYPD officer Miosotis Familia.

“When we’re on the eve of burying a fellow police officer is absolutely disgraceful,” Lynch said.

CBS2 tried to contact the judge for comment, but has not heard back from her.

Emmanuel is now out among us, and cops on the street are being urged to be mindful.