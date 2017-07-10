Drinking Coffee May Help You Live Longer, Studies Suggest

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Java junkies rejoice! Drinking coffee may help you live longer.
Two new studies found consuming more coffee — either caffeinated or decaf — could lower your risk of death.
In one study, researchers found people who drink one cup of coffee a day decreased their risk of death by 12 percent than non-coffee drinkers.
Those who consumed at least two cups a day had an 18 percent lower risk of dying.
A second study shows the benefits appear to be the same for people of all ethnic backgrounds, no matter how the coffee is prepared.
The studies are published in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
So go ahead and pour yourself that second cup of joe!