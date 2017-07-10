92-Year-Old Woman Melts Hearts As Flower Girl At Granddaughter’s Wedding

July 10, 2017 4:35 PM
Filed Under: Abby Mershon, grandma flower girl

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Something old, and something new.

Abby Mershon decided to break all tradition for her wedding by enlisting her grandmother, 92-year-old Georgina Arlt, to be her flower girl.

The Minnesota native said she knew since she was a teenager that she wanted her grandmother to play an important role in her big day.

The big day was July 1 and Arlt stole the show. She walked down the aisle to laughter and cheers by friends and family as she pushed her walker while throwing out petals for the bride-to-be.

It was her Arlt’s first time being in a wedding party since her own nuptials 72 years ago.

As she took her seat, Arlt is heard on video saying “That was hard work.”

