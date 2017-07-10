CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

PHOTOS: NYC Restaurant Makes The Largest Pina Colada Ever

July 10, 2017 7:49 PM
Filed Under: largest pina colada, National Pina Colada Day, Pina Colada, Selena Rosa restaurant

NEW YORK, N.Y. (1010 WINS) — Take a load off from the “summer of hell” and try some Pina Colada from the largest batch ever made. 

Selena Rosa Restaurant on the Upper East Side is celebrating National Pina Colada Day with the largest Pina Colada ever made. They’re also giving LIRR commuters free drinks with proof of railroad tickets.

Check out photos showing the making of the Pina Colada here: NYC Restaurant Makes The Largest Pina Colada Ever Made

“We’re making the best, biggest Pina Colada of all time — 150 gallons of rum, we’re using about 100 bottles of creme de cacao, and 100 bottles of pineapple juice,” Sammy Musovic, owner of Selena Rosa, told 1010 WINS.

“We’re going to be doing it all day long until about midnight. We’ll be here all night. We expect to be serving over 5,000 Pina Coladas today,” Musovic said. “Come and enjoy the festivities.”

Commuters who have already tried the drink commented: 

“It’s very delicious, very refreshing,” one man said.

“Fantastic, it was a nice surprise for today,” one woman said.

“It was pretty good, not a bad way to spend a Monday afternoon,” another woman said.

The six-foot glass will be served at Selena Rosa Restaurant, located at 1712 Second Avenue, at 89th Street from noon to midnight.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch