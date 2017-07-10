PHOTOS: NYC Restaurant Makes The Largest Pina Colada Ever

NEW YORK, N.Y. (1010 WINS) — Take a load off from the “summer of hell” and try some Pina Colada from the largest batch ever made.

Selena Rosa Restaurant on the Upper East Side is celebrating National Pina Colada Day with the largest Pina Colada ever made. They’re also giving LIRR commuters free drinks with proof of railroad tickets.

Check out photos showing the making of the Pina Colada here: NYC Restaurant Makes The Largest Pina Colada Ever Made

“We’re making the best, biggest Pina Colada of all time — 150 gallons of rum, we’re using about 100 bottles of creme de cacao, and 100 bottles of pineapple juice,” Sammy Musovic, owner of Selena Rosa, told 1010 WINS.

“We’re going to be doing it all day long until about midnight. We’ll be here all night. We expect to be serving over 5,000 Pina Coladas today,” Musovic said. “Come and enjoy the festivities.”

Commuters who have already tried the drink commented:

“It’s very delicious, very refreshing,” one man said.

“Fantastic, it was a nice surprise for today,” one woman said.

“It was pretty good, not a bad way to spend a Monday afternoon,” another woman said.

The six-foot glass will be served at Selena Rosa Restaurant, located at 1712 Second Avenue, at 89th Street from noon to midnight.