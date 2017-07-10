New York State Trooper Killed While Responding To Domestic Dispute

THERESA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A New York State Police trooper was shot and killed Sunday night while responding to a domestic dispute.
Trooper Joel Davis, 36, was gunned down while responding to a call of shots fired at a home in Theresa, Jefferson County about 20 miles north of Watertown shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Davis’ death “is yet another sad reminder of the risks law enforcement officers face each day in order to protect our communities and serve the residents of this great state.”
The alleged gunman, 32-year-old Justin Walters, was taken into custody.
Walters’ wife, 27-year old Nichole Walters, also was found dead at the scene.
Local news reports say Walters is an active duty infantryman at neighboring Fort Drum.
